Gold declines Rs 369; silver tanks Rs 390

NEW DELHI: Gold prices in the national capital dipped Rs 369 to Rs 48,388 per 10 gram on Thursday tracking weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 48,757 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 390 to Rs 64,534 per kg, from Rs 64,924 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,842 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.21 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded down on stronger dollar,” said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel. (AGENCIES)