Gold declines Rs 241 amid weak global trends

New Delhi, May 26: Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 241 to Rs 50,671 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,912 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, grows Rs 87 to Rs 61,384 per kg from Rs 61,297 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,848 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.85 per ounce.

Gold prices traded down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.13 per cent lower at USD 1,848 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices traded under pressure on strong bond yields and recovery in dollar index,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)