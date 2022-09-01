Gold declines Rs 195; silver drops Rs 863

New Delhi, Sep 1: Gold price in the national capital declined by Rs 195 to Rs 50,723 per 10 grams on Thursday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 50,918 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 863 to Rs 52,819 per kg from Rs 53,682 in the previous session.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,703 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 17.73 per ounce.

Gold prices extended decline on stronger dollar and speculation over US non-farm payroll data,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)