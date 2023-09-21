Gold Declines Rs 130 To Rs 60,170 Per 10 Gm; Silver Remains Flat

New Delhi, Sep 21: Gold declined Rs 130 to Rs 60,170 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid fall in precious metal prices in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 60,300 per 10 grams.

However, silver remained flat at Rs 74,500 per kilogram.

Gold slipped on Thursday, with spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,170 /10 gram, down by Rs 130, following a weak trend in the overseas markets, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, gold was trading lower at USD 1,926 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 23.19 per ounce.

Gold price slipped as the US dollar and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve signalled another rate hike this year and a tighter monetary policy through 2024 than previously expected, Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. (Agencies)