Gold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 95

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital declined marginally by Rs 9 to Rs 46,900 per 10 gram on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,909 per 10 gram.

Silver gained Rs 95 to Rs 69,530 per kg, from Rs 69,435 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi fell marginally by Rs 9 with range-bound global gold prices.”

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,821 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.60 per ounce. (AGENCIES)