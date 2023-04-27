Gold Climbs Rs 520; Silver Jumps Rs 440

New Delhi, Apr 27: Gold price climbed Rs 520 to Rs 61,120 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a rally in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,600 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 440 to Rs 75,340 per kilogramme.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 61,120 per 10 grams, up Rs 520 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were quoting higher at USD 1,999 per ounce and USD 25.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold price traded up in Asian trading hours on Thursday. (Agencies)