Gold climbs Rs 242; silver zooms Rs 543

New Delhi, Nov 29: Gold in the national capital on Monday rallied by Rs 242 to Rs 47,242 per 10 gram in line with gain in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,000 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 543 to Rs 62,248 per kilogram from Rs 61,705 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold trading with gains at USD 1,794 per ounce and silver flat at USD 23.34 per ounce.

Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX firm at USD 1,794 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded up on Monday on growing virus worries despite of stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. (Agencies)