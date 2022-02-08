Gold climbs Rs 144; silver declines Rs 76

New Delhi, Feb 8: Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday rallied by Rs 144 to Rs 48,167 per 10 grams, reflecting overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 48,023 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, dipped by Rs 76 to Rs 61,607 per kg from Rs 61,683 per kg in the previous trade.

Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi were up by Rs 144 reflecting overnight gain in COMEX gold prices,” Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,819 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.85 per ounce.

Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,819 per ounce on Tuesday,” he added. (Agencies)