Godrej Agrovet opens first Samadhan Centre for oil palm farmers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: In order to empower the farmers with cutting-edge technology and global best practices, Godrej Agrovet’s (GAVL) Oil Palm Plantation business (OPP) today announced the inauguration of its first Samadhan Centre in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

A one stop solution center will provide the solutions to oil palm farmers will be critical in enabling farmers to enhance their yields and improve their productivity.

The centre was inaugurated by Dr. T. R. B. Rajaa, Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, Sougata Niyogi, CEO, Oil Palm Business, Godrej Agrovet Limited and Rakesh Swami, Group President Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. T. R. B. Rajaa, said, “As a people’s representative and a proud son of the Delta region, it gives me immense satisfaction and happiness to be part of the launch of Godrej Agrovet’s one-stop solution center for our state’s oil palm farmers today in Thanjavur.”

“This facility exemplifies our Government’s commitment, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister, M K Stalin to bringing food processing units to the agriculturally rich Delta districts of Tamil Nadu. We are excited to announce that many more such units will be established soon,” he said.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited said, “It is encouraging to see the eco-system created by the Government of Tamil Nadu for oil palm farmers in the state. Their support and trust in our capability definitely provide us an opportunity to together contribute to reduce the nation’s dependency on oil palm imports in the coming years.”

Rakesh Swami, Group President Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group, said, “It is encouraging to witness the conducive environment being created by the Government of Tamil Nadu. With the Godrej Industries Group’s 127-year legacy of leaving a positive impact on people and planet and a common objective of leveraging new-age technology to promote both sustainable oil palm plantations and contribute to the prosperity of farmers, it is our honor to collaborate with the Government. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the state with their impeccable support.”

The launch of the Samadhan center is also in line with Godrej’s strategy to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu, demonstrating their strong belief in our state’s potential.

With 10 Samadhan Centers already operational in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the company intends to establish 50 Samadhan centers by 2027.