Godfrey Phillips India board to consider issue of bonus shares

New Delhi, Sept 6: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Friday said its board will consider issuing bonus shares to existing shareholders in the ratio of 2:1.

A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024, to consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval, the issue of bonus shares, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

The bonus shares are proposed to be issued in the ratio of 2:1 — two new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each for every existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each, to the equity shareholders of the company by capitalisation of reserves, it added. (PTI)