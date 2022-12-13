GoC Major General Neeraj Gosain, DGP Dilbag Singh Discuss Security Situation In Jammu

JAMMU, Dec 13: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 26 Infantry Division Major General Neeraj Gosain on Tuesday called on Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and discussed the security scenario in Jammu and its peripheries, officials said.

The GOC, who met the DGP at the police headquarters here, discussed in detail the countermeasures being taken to foil the new designs adopted by Pakistan that include dropping of arms, ammunition and drugs through drones to disrupt the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The DGP appreciated the bond between the Army, police and paramilitary forces, which, he said, has contributed immensely in wiping out the ill intentions of Pakistan and its terror associates, the officials said. (Agencies)