GOC-in-C felicitates Veer Naris, war heroes of 1971 war

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command laid wreath to Swarnim Vijay Mashaal and paid tributes to fallen heroes at the Warrior’s Grove War Memorial, Crossed Swords Division, Akhnoor as a part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations today.

The Army Commander accompanied by Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC White Knight Corps was briefed on the saga and valour of gallant soldiers of Indian Armed Forces during 1971 Indo-Pak war. A documentary on 1971 Indo-Pak war was screened for the audience.

The General Officer felicitated Veer Naris and war heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak war at Akhnoor. The GOC-in-C, a war hero and Vir Chakra awardee, appreciated the veterans for their invaluable services for the motherland. He also expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices of the Veer Naris.

Lt Gen Joshi interacted with all veterans and Veer Naris following Covid protocol. He expressed gratitude and acknowledged the contributions of the people of Jammu & Kasmir who have played a pivotal role during various operations. He assured Veer Naris and veterans for full support at all times as was extended during Covid pandemic.

He motivated them to take maximum benefits from the facilities rendered by Indian Army at their door step including Covid care facilities, vaccination, preventive measures and Govt schemes etc.