GOC 16 Corps Calls On CS Dulloo

JAMMU, Jan 25: Lt. General, Navin Sachdeva, GOC 16 Corps, Nagrota today called on Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary in his office chambers and had discussion on important security matters.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to appreciate the Army for its initiatives taken to strengthen various civil welfare measures. He even applauded the role of Army Schools and Sainik Schools in dissemination of quality education in the UT.

During this discourse the Chief Secretary informed GOC about the benefit of compassionate appointment extended to the members of armed forces who are domiciles of J&K and discharging duties in connection with law and order situation or militancy/ terrorist related action or as a result of enemy action.

In the meeting the issues related to security, drug trafficking, welfare measures undertaken by army and other issues pertaining to Civil Military liaison were discussed. While appreciating the existing framework of cooperation, General Sachdeva highlighted the need for regular meetings and assured Chief Secretary of all the support from the Army.

The General also threw light on the development of Pir Topa in Poonch as a model village and Army’s initiatives in villages in the vicinity were also discussed threadbare during this maiden interaction.