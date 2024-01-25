Bhupinder Kumar Chairs Public Darbar In Poonch; Asks XEns To Blacklist Non Performing Contractors

POONCH, Jan 24: Secretary, Public Works Department (R&B), Bhupinder Kumar, today convened a Public Darbar at Dak Bunglow, Poonch to take stock of public grievances and demands besides assessing development profile of the district.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the community, providing a platform for residents to voice their developmental concerns and seek redressal.

The delegations of District Development Council and general public put forth various concerns and demands seeking an early redressal to the same.

The event recorded several crucial issues pertaining to different departments like construction of Kallar Mohra Road, Balnoi road, Lohar Devta Road, Shaheed Aurangzeb Road in Salani and Ari -Suruthi road, maintenance of Jaranwali Gali -Mendhar, Seri Khawaja – Bani and Seri Khawaja-Began Via Nakka roads, completion of mini secretariat at Poonch and Mendhar, completion of Bufliaz Surankote road, transit camp at Behramgala, Kalai Lift scheme, maintenance of irrigation canals, inclusion of left out cases of PMAY, mini secretariat at Surankote, filling of vacant posts of JEE, medical staff in PHCs and teaching staff in schools.

The DDC members and former PRI representatives also presented memorandum regarding the issue of their respective areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary said that organising such public outreach programs act as a bridge between the administration and the people, paving way for enhanced growth and development in the district. He directed the concerned department to prepare a list of pending forest clearance issues causing delay in construction of roads.

Secretary further directed the concerned agencies to ensure quality works and follow specifications as per DPR of road construction projects besides directing XEns to blacklist non-performing contractors.

Bhupinder Kumar highlighted the significant increase in road construction and blacktopping activities in recent years while reaffirming government’s commitment towards prioritizing connectivity in remote and far-flung areas.

Assuring swift action, Bhupinder Kumar assured that all public inputs from the darbar would be recorded and integrated into actionable plans.

Among others the public darbar was attended by DDC Chairperson Poonch, District Development Commissioner Poonch, ADDC, Chief Engineer Public Works Department, Executive Engineers besides district and sectoral officers and public delegations.