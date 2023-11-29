GMDC exploring plans to set up 2 coal mines in Odisha

NEW DELHI, Nov 29: State-owned Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Wednesday said it is exploring plans to set up two coal mines in Odisha.

GMDC is one of the leading mining companies and has five operational lignite mines in the country.

In its on-site board meeting held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the company “delved into plans for establishing two new coal mines in Odisha, strategic coal utilization apart from other opportunities and capabilities in existing and new portfolios”, the public sector enterprise said in a statement.

During his keynote address, managing director Roopwant Singh stressed on the company’s expertise in lignite and coal, and its dedication towards diversification, highlighting coal’s crucial role in GMDC’s present and future endeavours.

“Focus on community-based CSR programs and sustainability was the key point of discussion along with the growth trajectory road maps,” the statement added. (PTI)