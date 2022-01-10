GMC Srinagar Cancels Winter Vacation To Faculty Amid Sudden Rise In ‘Covid-19/Omicron’ Cases

SRINAGAR, Jan 10: Government Medical College Srinagar on Monday cancelled winter vacations to its faculty as well as those working in associated hospitals in view of the “sudden upsurge of covid-19/omicron cases.

“In view of sudden upsurge of covid-19 and omicron cases, the winter vacation-2022 of faulty members stands cancelled an all the faculty members in this institution on vacation shall resume their duties on January 11 2022 (Tuesday) without fail,” reads an order by Principal/Dean Prof (Dr) Samia Rashid..

The associated hospitals of GMC Srinagar include GB pant Hospitals, SMHS hospital, Bone and Joint, CD Hospital, Psychiatry Disease Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home, Super Specialty Hospital, LD hospital, DRDO hospital, and Block Hazratbal, Department of SPM. (Agencies)