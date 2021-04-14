GMC Jammu makes provision of OPD booking through dedicated mobile phone contacts

JAMMU, APRIL 14: Government Medical College Jammu has made provision of OPD booking through dedicated mobile phone contacts.

The Patients can book their appointment from 10.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m. on all working days.

The OPD services will be operational from the respective OPD Sections from 10.00 a.m. to 02:00 pm. The appointments will be given by the respective Department Staff nominated by the concerned HoD by a dedicated Sim already provided to each department. The dedicated Sim will be operational from 10:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. on all working days for fixing the appointment.

The patients who will get the appointment shall be present at the Registration Counter (10:00 am to 12:00 Noon) with a valid identity Card.

The patents can contact for Ophthalmology (Eye) OPD on 9541925355; for Orthopaedics on 9541925356; for Medicine on 9541925357; for Surgery on 9541925358; for Paediatrics on 9541925359; for ENT on 9541925360; for Obst.& Gynae on 9541925361; for Dermatology (Skin) on 9541925362; for Cardiology on 9541925363; for Nephrology on 9541925364; for CTVS on 9541925365; for Neurology on 9541925366; for Neurosurgery on 9541925367; for Endocrinology on 9541925368; for Urology on 9541925369; for Chest Disease on 9541925371; for Psychiatry on 9541925372; for Radiotherapy/Oncology on 9541925373 and Medical College Administration on 9541925374.

The total number of appointments per Speciality shall not be more than 50 initially and this is subject to review depending upon the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

At all costs Covid Appropriate Behaviour shall be observed by everyone in all departments/sections of the hospital including Registration and OPD area. Each patient will be accompanied by not more than one attendant, who must be wearing proper face masks.

The patients have been advised to attend the OPD by prior appointment only, failing which they may not be liable to be examined by the doctors in OPD

The routine surgeries will not be undertaken w.e.f. 19-04-2021 onwards and only emergency/cancer surgeries will be conducted, till further orders.