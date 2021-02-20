GMC Jammu conducts advance retina surgery

JAMMU: In a first of its kind feat in Jammu province, Government Medical College, Jammu, Department of Ophthalmology today conducted advanced retina surgery.

A 13 year old child from a Reasi village was presented with sudden loss of vision in one eye of one year duration to Eye Department at GMC Jammu.

On examination, he was diagnosed as total Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment with multiple intra-retinal cysts. A procedure known as “Sutureless Scleral Buckling plus subretinal fluid drainage” was carried immediately in order to reattach the retina to its original position. The procedure was performed successfully by a team led by Dr.Satish Gupta, HOD and Dr. Ishfaq Ahmed Sofi, consultant without any complications.

Scleral Buckling is a technique by which experts can attach the retina in Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment even without entering into the cavity of the eyeball.

It is pertinent to mention here that this procedure was performed for the first time in GMC Jammu. Previously these types of patients were forced to move outside the Union Territory for the treatment.