GMC Jammu, AHs effectively tackle 2nd COVID wave Major achievements of H&ME Deptt in Jammu Divn

Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma

The Health and Medical Education Department of the Government of India has strengthened medical infrastructure for benefit of the ailing community and meet any kind of situation while the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and Associated Hospitals have increased oxygen supported beds from 234 to 967, nearly four time increase, till date and the number could further go up, if required. Notwithstanding sudden surge in COVID cases in the months of April and May, there was no shortage of oxygen supported beds or oxygen in the GMC Jammu as well as its Associated Hospitals including Chest Diseases, SMGS, Super Specialty and Maternity and Child Care (MCH). 350 more Oxygen supported beds are under creation and will be completed in a month’s time. Health and Medical Education Department headed by Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo has worked day and night to enroll people under Ayushman Bharat, PMJAYand Sehat Scheme, set up Health and Wellness Centres, establish AIIMS and new Medical Colleges, Nuirsing Colleges, recruit faculty and other staff in the hospitals, start DNB Courses at Medical Colleges/District Hospitals, strengthen human resources and operationalize 102/108 Ambulance Service. To man the beds, manpower has also been increased significantly over past three months in the GMC Jammu and Associated Hospitals in both Gazetted and non-Gazetted categories. Manpower in non-Gazetted cadre has gone up from 326 to 739 in the past three months while 88 new recruitments have been made in the Gazetted cadre. As many as 242 faulty and paramedics have been promoted during the period. In addition to this, 33 recently recruited faculty members of the Government Ayurvedic Medical College have also been rendering COVID services in the GMC Jammu. New Liquid Oxygen Plant of 20 KL capacity with 99 per purity oxygen have been working in the GMC Jammu while four Oxygen generation plants of 4900 liters/minute capacity was installed in the GMC, Chest Diseases and MCH hospitals. Four multispecialty Operation Theatres and a Labour Room in 200 bedded MCH hospital have been created for COVID patients requiring surgeries. Sequencing of more than 400 samples from NCDC New Delhi and timely detection of ‘Variant of Concern’ to establish reasons for sudden resurgence and high morbidity and mortality associated with second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has led to timely tackling of the pandemic. GMC Jammu and Associated Hospitals have succeeded in tackling the second wave of pandemic due to speedy increase of Oxygen supported beds. Like other States of the country, Jammu region didn’t suffer shortage of beds or oxygen at any time. Major achievements in Health & Medical Education Jammu Division z Till date 20.46 lakh Golden cards under Ayushman BharatPMJAY and SEHAT have been issued, At least one member of 6.68 lakh families have been issued golden card. z 92 hospitals have been empanelled by the Govt under the scheme. Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) z As a part of Ayushman Bharat programme, 599 Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) have been set up in Jammu Division to provide comprehensive primary health care including universal screening of common non- communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes etc. z6 Diagnostics and 23 Essential Drugs are being provided at Sub-centre Level – HWCs while as 17 Diagnostics and 71 Essential Drugs are being provided at PHCsHWCs. Establishment of New Medical Colleges : zMinistry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India has sanctioned03 New Medical Colleges at Kathua, Rajouri and Doda @ Rs. 189 Croreeach. zThe infrastructure of these Medical Colleges is at different stages of completion excluding GMC Kathua which has started operating from its new campus. The other two Medical colleges are presently functional in makeshift arrangement basis. zWith the sanction of three new medical colleges, the MBBS intake capacity increased from 280 to 580 seats in Jammu division. Establishment of AIIMS at Vijaypur Samba: z1st Batch of 50 MBBS students of AIIMS, Jammu is presently functional in AIIMS, Rishikesh on make shift arrangement. Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) zUnder PMDP Scheme, in Jammu Division Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released Rs 369.71 Cr for execution of 57 no. of works against which an amount of Rs307.26 Cr. has been spent so far. z Out of 57 ongoing/new health projects, 37 have been completed and the remaining 20 projects have been targeted to be completed during the current financial year 2021-22. zThese works include major hospitals like, 200-bedded New Maternity Hospital at Jammu(Rs 50.00 cr), New Bone & Joint Hospital at Jammu (Rs 40.86 cr), 100 bedded emergency block at GMC Jammu (Rs 11.50 cr) , Construction of Boys and Girls Hostel at Jammu (Rs 22.00 cr) , Construction of Nursing College at Gangyal Jammu (Rs 8.10 cr). Establishment of Nursing Colleges : zTo improve Nursing education and availability of trained Nursing Staff, (02) B.Sc. Nursing Colleges have been sanctioned under PMDP by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Govt of India at Gangyal Jammu and Kishtwar zBesides this, 6 more Nursing Colleges have been approved by way of Up-gradation of existing ANM/GNM Schools under CSS, “Strengthening of Nursing Services” by the GOI @ Rs. 6.00Crore per college at Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Ramban and Reasi. Starting of B.Sc. Nursing/B.Sc. ParamedicalCourses : zNursing College Gangyal Jammu have started the 1st batch of B.Sc. Courses from the year 2020-21 on makeshift arrangement basis at GMC, Jammu with an intake capacity of 80seats. This will improvenursing education and availability of trained nursing staffin Jammu Division. Starting of DNB Courses at Medical College/ District Hospitals: zTo fill the gap of Specialists in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, DNB Courses have been proposed in Medical Colleges and District Hospitals in Jammu Division.23 DNB seats have been approved in 12 disciplines so far. District Residency Programme z With a view to further enhance the availability of specialists’ services in the district hospitals, 225 PG students are being deputed to the District Hospitals during their 3rd, 4th or 5th semester from 1stJuly, 2021. GovtAyurvedic Medical College at Akhnoor Jammu : z To strengthen AYUSH health care services in Jammu Division, the Ministry of AYUSH, GOI sanctioned Govt. Ayurvedic Medical College at Akhnoor Jammufor Rs 25.80 Cr. The College has started functioning.Currently, 3rd Batch of 60 Students is undergoing BAMS Course. World Bank Project: zIn order to strengthen the existing health care institutions, World Bank authorities were approached for providing financial Assistance who agreed to provide funding to the tune of 50 million US dollars (Rs. 367.49 Crore) to the UT of J&K. z15 CHCs are being provided manifold oxygen gas pipeline system through ERA in Jammu Division. z Hospitals have been equipped with modern equipment such as 3 CTScan Machines of 128 slice, 10 C- Arm System, 8 Colour Doppler machines,50 High End Suction Machine, 140 oxygen Concentrators, 230 Modular monitors,50 Open surgery instrument set, 20 Haemodialysis Machine, 14 Biphasic Defibrillators,120 ICU Beds, 33 ECG Units etc for various hospitals of Jammu Division Strengthening Human Resources : z Additional 1387 posts of specialists, doctors and paramedics have been created to meet out the shortfall in various hospitals for providing better health care services to the people in Jammu Division. Operationalization of 102 / 108 Ambulance Service: z102/108 Ambulance Service has been made functional since March 2020, 226 ambulances (42 Advanced Life Support, 33 Basic Life Support and 151 others) have been networked into it for providing round the clock transportation facility to the patients requiring immediate medical care in Jammu Division. This service has also been utilised during COVID-19 pandemic period. Setting up of Modern Drug Testing Laboratory at Kathua: zMinistry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India under the centrally sponsored scheme, “State Drug Regulatory System” has sanctioned Modern Drug Testing Laboratory at Kathua at a cost of Rs. 34.00 Crore. Additional Ventilators ProvidedUnder PM Care Fund: zVentilation support system was also augmented in the hospitals by providing additional 525 ventilators under PM-CARES from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic . Establishment of State Cancer Institute at GMC Jammu : zTo strengthen tertiary level cancer care facilities in Jammu Division, State Cancer Institute has been approved by GoI at Govt. Medical College, Jammu at a cost of Rs. 120 Crore. zAn amount of Rs 71.00 cr has been released by the Govt of India. Construction work is in progress. zProcess for procurement of High End Equipment has been initiated by the Central Procurement Agency viz. J&KMSCL. z196 Posts of Faculty positions, Consultants, Doctors, Paramedics and others have been created for the purpose. Establishment of Jan AushadhiKendras and Amrit Stores : z With a view to provide affordable quality medicines to the people and reduce their out of pocket expenses,36 Jan AushadhiKendras in Jammu Division have been established(23 in Govt Hospitals and 13 in Private Hospitals). Besides,07 Amrit Pharmacy Stores have also been established. Start of PG Courses in Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental College, Jammu: z To fill up the gaps as per the requirement of Dental Council of India, 14 PG Seats in 7 identified disciplines have been sanctioned by the Dental Council of India. PG courses has been started from the academic session 2020-21. The author is Principal GMC Jamm