Glowing tribute paid to Pt Premnath Dogra on his 52nd death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: Pt. Prem Nath Dogra Trust led by its Chairman, Parshotam Dadhichi, paid glowing tribute to Sher-e-Duggar, Pt. Prem Nath Dogra, the tall leader of Jammu & Kashmir on his 52nd death anniversary at Pandit Premnath Dogra Bhawan, Kacchi Chawni, here, today. A Hawan was also performed to mark the occasion.

Followed by Hawan, the trustees and prominent personalities including Subhash Jandiyal, Daya Ram Sharma, Kavinder Gupta, ex-Deputy Chief Minister, Shamsher Singh Manhas ex. MP, CA Sat Sharma, ex-Minister, Priya Sethi, ex-Minister, Yudhvir Sethi, Sanjay Gupta, general secretary, S.D Sabha, Ayodhya Gupta, Veenu Khanna, Rajeev Charak, Purnima Sharma, Anil Masoom ex-corporator, Rajesh Gupta, Kuldeep Kandhari, Manav Mahajan, Anu Gupta, and others paid tribute to the great personality and remembered his contribution.

While paying tribute to Pt Premnath Dogra speakers recalled the resolution adopted by Trust during last few years i.e, allocation of special budget for the development of Smailpur, the birthplace of Pt. Ji and also the establishment of a Chair in Jammu University in the name of Pandit Premnath Dogra. Further the State Administration was asked to implement its resolution, which was adopted in State Assembly to rename Mini Stadium, Parade, as Pandit Premnath Dogra Stadium.

The chairman of the Trust, Parshotam Dadhichi, made an appeal to the voters of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections to the candidates, who will work for the unity and integrity of the nation, the cause for which Pt. Premnath Dogra dedicated whole of his life.

Speaking, on the occasion, he said that Pt. Ji lived a life of high-grade values and spirits and led the struggle of ”Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan” very strongly. It was due to the Pt. Ji’s efforts, the separate post of Prime Minister was abolished in J&K and now, mission has been completed with total integration of the erstwhile J&K State with India. They said that Pt. Ji left the all type of personal benefits so that he can serve the nation. “We should today pledge that we will always work for the society and nation’’, he added.