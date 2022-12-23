Glowing tribute, homage paid to GDCT founder Dr Masud A Choudhary

*Azad advises Trust mgmt to carry forward Baba-e-Qoum’s vision

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT), a premier organization of Gujjars and Bakerwals of Jammu and Kashmir organized a programme in Jammu to pay respectful tribute to Baba-e-Qoum, late Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary (founder of GDCT and its allied institutions including Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri), who passed away recently.

People belonging to different walks of life participated in the programme and paid rich tribute to Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary for his contributions in the field of education particularly for Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes. Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion include former Chief Minister of J&K and Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, Abdul Hamid Choudhary (patron-in-chief of the Trust), Arshad Ali Chechi (senior vice chairman of the Trust) and Shah Mohammad Chowdhary (chairman of the Trust).

While paying Tribute to late Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary, Ghulam Nabi Azad said Dr Choudhary has worked with conviction and dedication throughout his life as Police Officer and as Vice Chancellor of BGSB University. Azad advised the management of the Trust to carry forward his vision and legacy and work for the promotion of all the languages, particularly the Gojri language in the Union Territory.

Abdul Hamid Choudhary said Dr Masud A Choudhary, who was a scholar par excellence, able administrator having high literary ability and the intellectual giant was taken away from us by the Almighty, at the time when his services were required by the people of our country in general and J&K in particular. While paying tribute to Dr Choudhary, he said that they will continue to follow the path shown by the Baba-e-Qoum Choudhary.

Shah Mohammad Chowdhary while paying respectful tribute to Dr Masud said that he was privileged to be associated and worked with him more than three decades. “His untimely death is a stunning blow not to the downtrodden, but to his friends and colleagues as well,” he said, adding, Dr Masud was the first Gujjar from J&K who rose to the rank of ADGP and founder VC of BGSB University Rajouri.

Arshad Ali Chechi said that Dr Choudhary was a proud son of soil, who created a sense of self respect, importance and confidence in the weaker sections of the Society. Arshad further said that there can be no doubt about his outstanding qualities and the intensity in which he pursued his convictions.

Mohtarma Naseem Akhter (Trustee) at the beginning recited her poem in the honour of Dr Masud A Choudhary while Prof Shamus Kamaal Anjum and a student of BGSB University presented framed citations on the occasion.

M S Chouhan (general secretary of the Trust) conducted the programme.

Other prominent persons who spoke on the occasion were Dr Mustafa Kamal, Ch Zulfikar Ali and Manjit Singh (all former ministers), Devender Singh Rana and Javed Ahmed Rana (both former MLAs), Ravinder Sharma (former MLC), Ashok Bhan (former DGP J&K), B R Sharma (former Chief Secretary), Mukesh Singh (ADGP), Garib Das (ADGP), Ashok Koul (general secretary, J&K BJP), Dr Zabeer Ahmed (Principal Scientist), Aslam Qureshi (retired IAS officer), Khalid Hussain (renowned Punjabi and Urdu writer), Prof Gurbaksh Singh, Mubbashir Latifi (SSP), Mohtarma Naseem Akhter, Shafiq Mir, Dr Javed Rahi, Prof Shamus Kamaal Anjum, Dr Zakir Malik Bhalessi and Dr Waqar Choudhary.