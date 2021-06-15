Glenmark Pharma launches COPD treatment inhaler in UK

NEW DELHI, June 15: Drug firm Glenmark Pharma on Tuesday announced the launch of Tiotropium Bromide Dry Powder Inhaler, used in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), in the UK.

COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaged lung tissue and a narrowing of the airways, making breathing difficult.

“Glenmark Pharmaceuticals… Becomes one of the first companies to launch a bioequivalent version of Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name – Tiogiva, in the UK for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting data from IQVIA, Glenmark said Tiotropium DPI had a market size of USD 450 million in the EU in the 12 month period ended September 2020.

Glenmark’s subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd had entered into a strategic and exclusive in-licensing arrangement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide DPI in Western Europe and the UK in August 2018.

Glenmark said it is planning subsequent launches of the product across markets in Western Europe.

Tiotropium Bromide DPI is a bioequivalent version of Boehringer Ingelheim’s Spiriva Handihaler and is used in the treatment of COPD.

This is the second inhalation product in-licensed by Glenmark for the European market after Stalpex (Fluticasone/ Salmeterol) dry powder inhaler.

“Respiratory medicine is a key area of focus for Glenmark and the launch of this product will enable us to improve access to COPD treatment by providing an effective and high-quality treatment option to patients in the UK and Western Europe,” said Achin Gupta, EVP & Business Head of EMEA-L, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark is a research-based global pharmaceutical company with a significant presence in emerging economies and developed markets like the US and Western Europe. (PTI)