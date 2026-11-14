Girl’s body found hanging

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 13: The body of a young girl was found hanging from a fan in the room, at her home in Himbra area of Mansar in Udhampur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Versha Devi (16), daughter of Om Prakash, resident of Himbra, Mansar. She was found hanging from a ceiling-fan hook in her house under mysterious circumstances.

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Family members saw her hanged from the ceiling fan hook and immediately called police. A police party rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to Hospital at Udhampur. She was declared as dead. The police registered a case and launched investigation.