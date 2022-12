DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 22: Democratic Azad Party(DAP) led by Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday expelled three leaders from the party.

DAP general secretary, Rajinder Singh Chib, in a statement said that the trio was expelled for ‘anti party activities’.

“Chairman DAP Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has expelled Shri Tara Chand, Dr. Manohar Lal & Shri Balwan Singh, from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities,” Chib said in the statement.