Ghulam Nabi Azad Appointed Member Of GoI’s High-Level Panel On Simultaneous Polls

Srinagar, Sept 2: Jammu & Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has been appointed as member of a high-level committee constituted by the Government of India to examine the issue of simultaneous elections .

The Union Ministry of Law & Justice today constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of former president Ram Nath Kovind to examine the issue of holding simultaneous elections.

Azad has been appointed as a member of the panel for being former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha.

The other members of the committee are Amit Shah( Union Minister for Home Affairs & Cooperatives), Adhir Ranjan Choudhary (leader of single largest party in Lok Sabha), N.K. Singh (former chairman 15th Finance Commission), Dr. Subash Kashyap(former secretary general, Lok Sabha), Harish Salve (senior advocate) and Sanjay Kothari (former Chief Vigilance Commissioner).

As per order, the committee shall examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, Municipalities and Panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution of India and other statutory provisions, and for that purpose, examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, Representation of Peoples Act and the rules made thereunder and any other law or rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.

The committee shall also examine and recommend if the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by States. (KNO)