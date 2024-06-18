Germany needs 4 lakh trained personnel, great opportunity for Maharashtra youth: Minister Kesarkar

MUMBAI, Jun 17 : Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said Germany needs four lakh trained personnel, including 10,000 in the first batch, which could provide a great opportunity to the youth of the state.

Addressing reporters, the minister of school education said, “I have recently returned from Germany with encouraging news for Maharashtra’s youth. That country has requested nearly four lakh trained youths, which presents a significant employment opportunity for all of us. Germany has specifically requested 10,000 trained youths in the first batch.”

“There are approximately seven lakh trained youths in Maharashtra. If youth from the state secure some of these jobs, it will greatly benefit them and their families. Once the decision is approved by the state cabinet, I will be able to reveal more details,” Kesarkar added. He said he cannot divulge more information since the model code of conduct is in place for the June 26 polls for four Maharashtra Legislative Council seats, results of which will be declared on July 1. (PTI)