General Notification for proposed Curtailment of Beneficiaries under PMAY(U) mission of JMC

J &K HOUSING BOARD

OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER HOUSING UNIT – II

SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU

General Notification for proposed Curtailment of Beneficiaries under PMAY(U) mission of

Jammu Municipal corporation.

Refer to the letter no: HB/PMAY/C7137638/4451-58 Dated 08/08/2023. Following list of

beneficiaries is proposed for curtailment / deletion under PMAY Urban mission of Jammu

Municipal Corporation, Objections if any may kindly be communicated to the office of the Deputy General Manager Housing Unit II Shastri nagar Jammu within three days positively from the date of publishing of this notice failing which no subsequent objections will be entertained and the curtailment list shall be final without any further notice.

Click here to see full notification……