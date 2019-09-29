Gen Rawat visits Maldives for strong defence ties

NEW DELHI Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday left for an official visit to Maldives, in an effort to give a fillip to bilateral defence ties between both the nations.

His visit would conclude on October 3.

The Army Chief is scheduled to meet Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi, Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid and chief of National Defence Forces Major General Abdulla Shamaal.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, Maldives, due to its centrality to the Indian Ocean region, has always held prime importance for India.

India extends full support to enhance the capacity and capability development of the Maldivian Army, as an equal partner, it further said.

Military vehicles and military equipment would be exchanged, to further cement the military relationship, the statement added.

(AGENCIES)