GDCT celebrates 32nd foundation Day in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: The 32nd Annual Foundation Day of Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT) Jammu has been celebrated here today. The General Secretary, Mohammad Sharief Chouhan appreciated the lifetime achievements of Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary, the founder of GDCT and paid rich tributes to him for his commendable work he did for the upliftment of Gujjar and Bakerwals in Jammu and Kashmir.

The founder trustees who spoke on the occasion were Bashir Ahmed Noon, Shouket Javed and Shouket Perwezand who shared their long association, experience and attachment with the trust.

They said that contributions of Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary will be remembered by the Community and it will be a true homage to him, if the goals conceived by him are achieved by following his footsteps. These founder Trustees suggested that we all should contribute and spare some time for Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust and for the Community.

Chairman of the Trust, Advocate Shah Mohammad Choudhary lauded the role of founder trustees for their services for the upliftment of the community, particularly in the field of education. Various valuable suggestions were also made by the participants during the function.

Senior citizens, members of the civil society, youth from different districts of J&K and Youth Wing of GDCT also participated in the function and appreciated the efforts of Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust in the field of Education, preserving the Culture, language and rich heritage of Gujjars in the Jammu and Kashmir.

The other trustees and participants who also spoke on the occasion were Advocate Zulkarnain Choudhary, Adv. Mushtaq Ahmed, Advocate Aslam Khan, Madam Farida Javed Chairperson Women Empowerment Committee, Saleem Mohd. (retd IAS); Amir-ud-Din Kasana, president Gujjar Islahi Committee, Bilal Chowdhary, Mohd. Sayed and Radhu Gupta principal K.B. Public School.