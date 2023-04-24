GDC Kathua organizes workshop on ‘Plastic Waste Management’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, April 24: Department of Environmental Sciences, Ravi Eco Club, Government Degree College (GDC) Kathua and Regional Urban Development Agency, Jammu (RUDA) organized a one-day workshop on ‘Plastic Waste Management’ under Mission LiFE Initiative of Government of India.

The theme of the Workshop was ‘Urban and Rural Landscape to be Free of Plastic and Dry Waste’. A total of 100 participants got themselves registered for the work shop.

In the first technical session, five participants gave presentations on the topic. The students elaborately expressed their views on the toxic effects of plastics on the air, water and soil. They also suggested various ways to control this plastic menace.

During the second technical session, Sanjiv Arora (CEO, RUDA) was the guest of honour. He gave a detailed presentation on the initiatives taken by RUDA Jammu regarding Plastic Waste Management in Jammu and their collaboration with Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The Workshop was organized under the patronage of Prof Seema Mir, Principal GDC Kathua, who also graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Dr Deepshikha Sharma (HoD, Environmental Sciences and convener Eco Club) emphasized on learning the ‘Mool Mantra’ of segregating the waste at the source and composting the biowaste and recycling the plastic waste for achieving sustainable development.

The proceedings of the Workshop were conducted by Prof Neeru Sharma from Department of Environmental Sciences. Prof Rupali Nanda, Prof Jyoti, Prof Surbhi, Prof Bharat, Prof Romila Gularia, Prof Anirudh, Prof Raj Kiran, Prof Jaswinder, Prof Rakesh Jasrotia, Prof Ritu Bhagat, Dr Shivani Kotwal, Dr Chetna Gupta, Dr Kailash Sharma and Dr Renu were also present on the occasion.