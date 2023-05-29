GCET Jammu Gets Accreditation For All UG Engineering Disciplines By NBA

JAMMU, MAY 29: Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET), Jammu has achieved yet another significant milestone in its relentless pursuit of academic excellence in engineering education.

The Institution has become the first in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to be granted Accreditation Status by the prestigious National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for all five undergraduate engineering courses.

This remarkable accomplishment stands as a testament to GCET’s unwavering commitment to enhancing infrastructure, establishing state-of-the-art research laboratories, implementing rigorous measures to elevate teaching standards and organizing extensive capacity-building programs for both students and staff.

In addition to the NBA accreditation, GCET Jammu has also received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Government of India, to introduce M.Tech programs in the remaining two engineering disciplines, namely Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering, from the upcoming session of 2023-2024. It is worth mentioning that the college had already introduced M.Tech programs in three disciplines viz. E&C Engineering, Computer Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, greatly benefiting students in J&K.

NBA accreditation brings significant benefits to students, as degrees from accredited programs are highly valued by employers in the job market. For those seeking to pursue higher studies, accredited institutions are recognized as preferred choices by many international educational establishments for admissions. From an Institution’s perspective, accreditation helps institutions identify their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, prompting continuous program improvement and providing a new sense of direction, identity, and targets. Moreover, accreditation demonstrates accountability to the public, commitment to excellence and continuous quality improvement. NBA accreditation will also enable GCET to avail performance-linked funding and incentives from the central government.

Dr. Sameru Sharma, Principal of the Institution thanked Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Higher Education for his continuous guidance and support which has greatly contributed to this success. She highlighted that GCET’s accreditation is a direct result of the dedication, sincerity, and strenuous efforts exhibited by the faculty and staff of GCET Jammu, along with the invaluable support provided by the administrative department.

With regard to opening of higher courses in engineering, Dr. Sharma emphasized that pursuing higher studies provides students with an opportunity to delve deeper into their chosen fields, contribute to research and innovation and foster extensive collaborations in research and development areas with industry. GCET Jammu has also been actively fostering student-industry interaction, enhancing technical skills among students and empowering faculty through Faculty Development Programs (FDP) to augment their competency in emerging fields of engineering and technology. These initiatives have played a vital role in achieving the NBA accreditation. The remarkable achievements of GCET, Jammu, reinforce its commitment to provide top-quality engineering education and shaping the future of engineers of tomorrow.

Dr. Sharma appreciated the efforts made by all Heads of Departments and members of the IQAC committee, namely Prof. Bhupinder Singh, Prof. Subash Dubey, Prof.Simmi Dutta, Prof. Sarabjeet Singh, Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Prof. Jyoti Mahajan, Er. Rajeev Bali for this great achievement and also thanked NBA committee members Prof. Bhawana Sharma, Prof Anita Brar, Er. Baldev Raj, Er. Satdev, Er. Sanjeev Gupta and Er. Salvant Raj for their exemplary work.