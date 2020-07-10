Gavaskar turns 71

New Delhi: Former India captain and Test cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar celebrated his 71st birthday on Friday and wishes poured in for batting great on social media.

Gavaskar made his debut for India against the West Indies in 1971. During the Test series, he scored a mammoth 774 runs against West Indies in four matches, the maximum by any player in debut Test series.

In his historic career, Gavaskar played 125 Tests in which he scored 10,122 runs with 34 centuries to his name. He also played 108 ODIs in which he scored 3,093 runs. Gavaskar also had 25,834 runs in a first-class career.

The Mumbai stalwart was the first cricketer in history to surpass the 10,000 runs mark in the longest format.The former India opener was also an integral member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Many cricketers took to social media on Friday to extend birthday wishes.

“First Batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, First batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice, Held the record for most number of Test tons until 2005, First India fielder to claim 100 catches. Happy birthday to legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar”, ICC tweeted on Friday.

“I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13-year-old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead,” Sachin Tendulkar captioned the post on twitter along with a picture of him and Gavaskar.

Mohammad Kaif also took Twitter to wish Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sunny bhai. Grew up listening about his legendary tales of batting without a helmet. Now fortunate enough to know him & hear those stories from the man himself. The man is always at home in West Indies”.

”Happy Birthday to the Legend! Master of Indian Cricket. From being the first person to score centuries and achieving many milestones.You will always be loved by all the Cricket fans Wish you great health and prosperity,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Sunil Gavaskar sir. Wish him loads of happiness!”

“Why did I want to be a batsman and play for India? Answer: Sunil Gavaskar. Happy Birthday sir!”, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on twitter.

The legendary batsman has received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan award for his contribution to Indian cricket.

(AGENCIES)