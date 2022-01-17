Gaurav Gupta elected Secretary of Jammu Club

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: Gaurav Gupta has been elected as Secretary of Jammu Club.

It was a contest between him and Dr Sandeep Singh in which, Gaurav Gupta defeated the latter with a margin of three votes. In secret ballot voting, Gaurav Gupta got 9 votes and Sandeep Singh secured 6 votes.

Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, who is also Vice President of the Club, graced the occasion, accompanied by Ratandeep Singh, outgoing Secretary of the Club.

Four nominated Members of Jammu Club are Er Ajay Sabharwal, Er Sumeet Puri , Er Tania Mahajan and Prof Aekta Gupta.

Pertinent to mention that eleven elected members of Jammu Club are; Gaurav Gupta , Er Ashok Gandotra , Dr Sandeep Singh, Dr Uttam Singh, Ashwani Gupta , Er Ashok Sharma , Chandra Kapoor Indu Puri, Aditya Gupta, Vikram Sharma and Kavita Gupta.