Gaslighting at Workplace

Aufaq Zargar

Work is worship. In a supportive work environment, employees are encouraged to share ideas, work together, and assist one another. In general, a conducive workplace provides an opportunity for employees to make significant contribution to the organization while also valuing, respecting, and supporting them in their personal and professional development. However, if the workplace is toxic, even a workaholic feels jammed. This finally leads to an unmotivated and demoralized workforce. Although many factors make a workplace no lesser than hell, gaslighting at the workplace is deadly dangerous. And, no boss should ignore it. It must be nipped in the bud. It can lead to problems, disputes, low morale, excessive stress, poor outcomes, illness, high staff turnover, and even abusive conduct among workers. Conflict is inevitable in an environment that is toxic and gaslit.

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation where a person or group of people intentionally deceive someone to cause him to question his sanity or reality. This behaviour can be especially harmful in the workplace, where it can damage productivity, morale, and mental health.

It can come in various forms, from downplaying someone’s feelings or experiences to holding them accountable for errors they didn’t commit. Indirect insults, sarcasm, or disparaging remarks can also be used, which over time can erode someone’s confidence and self-esteem. The effects of gaslighting can be very negative. Anxiety, despair, and even post-traumatic stress disorder can result from it. Moreover, it leads to poorer work output and lower job satisfaction

Let’s present a hypothetical case for reference and explanation.

At a marketing company where Jane worked, Joe was a coworker. Joe was known for being extremely competitive and frequently made fun of his coworkers to appear more intelligent. The supervisor praised Jane for her excellent endeavour. At a meeting, Joe walked up to her and said, “Given how terrible that project was, I find it unbelievable that you earned praise. I had to step in and set things straight.” Jane was certain that her project would be a success and that it would meet all requirements, but Joe’s comment made her doubt her abilities. Jane was aware that Joe had a history of using comments like these to undermine her confidence and have her doubt her accomplishments.

In this instance, Joe’s treatment of Jane is an illustration of gaslighting. He was attempting to make Jane doubt her skills and reality by purposefully making inaccurate and disparaging remarks about her job. This type of behaviour can seriously undermine someone’s confidence and sense of self-worth and can poison the workplace. If Joe and Jane continue to work together and exhibit similar conduct, Jane may need to bring up the matter with her boss. This behaviour is not uncommon in the corporate sector, and unfortunately, it is creeping up at Govt offices also.

It can be difficult to recognize if an employee is a victim of gaslighting, as it is very subtle and insidious.Gaslighting can make a person doubt his thoughts, feelings, and perceptions. If an employee is constantly feeling confused or uncertain about his decisions, or if he feels like he is constantly second-guessing himself, it may be a sign that he is being gaslit. It can also cause a person to feel isolated and alone. If a boss feels like an employee doesn’t ve anyone he can trust and keeps himself isolated, he may be gaslit. It can make a person feel like he is losing his grip on reality. Such employees need empathy and reinvigoration. Gaslighting can make a person feel like they are always to blame for any issues or problems that arise. If an employee repeatedly reports this problem, a boss must pay attention. He needs to come forward for support and arrange for a mental health professional to help him understand what is happening and develop a plan to address the situation.

Dealing with gaslighting can be emotionally draining, so it is important to take care of oneself. Take breaks when needed, engage in activities that bring joy, and seek professional support if necessary. Employees must be encouraged to Speak up, Seek support and Report the problem. It is the employer’s duty as a leader in the office to establish a secure and healthy working environment for all employees. This entails dealing with any instances of gaslighting or other toxic behaviour that might be affecting the staff. An employer ought to provide education and training to all employees about what gaslighting is, its impact, and why it is unacceptable in the workplace. This can help create awareness and reduce the likelihood of gaslighting occurring. The employer should establish clear policies and procedures that prohibit gaslighting or any other form of toxic behaviour in the workplace. The policies should outline the consequences of violating these rules. He ought to encourage employees to speak up if they experience or witness gaslighting or any other form of toxic behaviour. He must strive to create a safe and supportive environment where employees feel comfortable bringing up their concerns. He must follow up with the employee who reported the gaslighting behaviour to ensure that they feel supported and that the issue has been resolved.

To sum up, Gaslighting is a problem that needs to be handled in the workplace. It affects one’s mental health and well-being as well as capacity to function productively. One can get rid of this toxic conduct in workplace by confronting it, fostering a culture of respect and accountability, and offering help to those affected. Particularly, the employer must foster a positive work atmosphere and deal with any instances of gaslighting or other toxic conduct that may be affecting the staff. An employer ,a boss , a head of organization or an administrator must prevent gaslighting and take pro- active measures ,and make sure that workers feel safe and supported .

(The author is Assistant Professor, AAA Memorial Degree College, Bemina)