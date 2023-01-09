Gas Tanker Turns Turtle On Highway In Samba Amid Fog, Traffic Affected

JAMMU, Jan 9: Amid a dense fog cover, a gas tanker skidded off the road on Monday and turned turtle on Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, leading to a suspension of traffic movement.

Officials said there was a minor leakage of gas, but no one was injured.

Police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot. Officials said traffic movement on one way has been suspended.