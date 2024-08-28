Centre Gives Second Extension To FSSAI Chief Ganji Kamala V Rao

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Centre extended for a year the tenure of Ganji Kamala V Rao as the Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

This is his second extension on the post. His current extended term was to end on August 31, 2024.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of re-employment of Ganji Kamala V Rao as CEO, FSSAI on contract basis for a period of one year beyond August 31, 2024, the order said.

Rao is a 1990-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service officer of Kerala cadre.

He was named as the FSSAI chief in December 2022. Rao’s tenure was extended by one year, beyond August 31, 2023, i.e. the date of his superannuation.

See order copy click here….