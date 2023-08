Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 28: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi today visited Dacchigam National Park.

Sonia reached Srinagar here on Saturday while Rahul arrived on Friday.

Gandhis visited Dacchigam National Park today and were spotted on foreshore Dal lake.

They are staying at Ashai Bagh on the banks of Nagin lake.