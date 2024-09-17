Ganapati Tableau Procession Taken Out First Time On Ganapati Visarjan In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Sep 17: A Ganapati tableau procession was taken out for the first time here on the occasion of Ganapati Visarjan.

Devotees of Lord Ganesh took out a procession from Hari Singh High Street with music bands and reached the iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk.

The devotees later carried out Ganapati Visarjan in the Jhelum river near Hanuman Mandir.

Wearing colourful clothes, the devotees were seen dancing to the beating of drums and cymbals during the procession.

Manik Chaturdas, a Kolkata resident who participated in the event, said people from Maharashtra and West Bengal who are working here took part in the celebrations.

“We do business here. Today our Marathi brothers organised a Ganpati immersion procession. A large number of people from Maharashtra and West Bengal participated in this procession,” he said.