Gaming start-up MetaShot secures $400k in pre-seed Round

Mumbai, Aug 10: MetaShot, a Bangalore-based gaming startup, secured USD400K in a Pre-seed Round with participation from Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from an early-stage gaming focused fund and prominent angels, including founders of Dineout – Ankit Mehrotra, Sahil Jain and Khalid Qazi, among others.

The funds will be used to expand the team, invest toward growth & marketing, and for R&D efforts.

MetaShot, with its vision to bring the joy of sports to every living room, aims to democratize the console gaming industry with its innovative technologies that will now make metaphysical gaming devices accessible to millions of households.

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures, said, “MetaShot is bringing a near real life cricketing experience to the gamers. Cricket is loved in India in all seasons and for all reasons.

We see that with the right marketing and business strategy, that Metashot has demonstrated, they can tap into billions of cricket lovers in the country and explore strategic partnership to drive their brand recall. The potential is immense, and we believe IPV can help MetaShot with this Moon shot of an opportunity.”

MetaShot’s revolutionary platform offers users an immersive cricket experience from the comfort of their living rooms. No more waiting for the right season or fancy stadiums ? one can play cricket and connect with friends from all over the world. MetaShot platform allows users to play with their friends or strangers from around the world, making the game social.

MetaShot is one of the few companies from India uniquely positioned to disrupt the growing global console market. The company aims to carve a new audience segment with its unique metaphysical gaming experience.

MetaShot is backed by a dynamic founding team of three individuals, each bringing diverse expertise and extensive experience. Prince Jacob Thomas, the CEO, brings over 13 years of experience in product and brand-building, having previously held a management position at BankBazaar.com.

Ranjit Behera, the COO, is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and NIT Rourkela, with a rich background in growth and marketing strategy, he has worked at MyGate, Aditya Birla, and BankBazaar, among others, and holds two patents.

Ajith Sunny, the CFO, comes with a solid sales and operations background and has experience in senior management roles in various industries, including logistics and real estate.

Prince Thomas, Co-founder, MetaShot says, “MetaShot aims to revolutionise the $72bn global gaming console market by introducing accessible metaphysical gaming, which is currently in its early stages globally and in India. Our mission is to bring the joy of physical sports to every living room. With our first product, we aim to bring the fun & excitement of real cricket into every living room of a cricket-crazy nation.

Interestingly, we dreamed, designed & built MetaShot completely out of India. We thank our investors for believing in our journey and backing our mission.” (UNI)