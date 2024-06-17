Gambhir meets Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI, June 17: Former India opener and mentor of IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir paid a courtesy visit to Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Gambhir, who was a ruling party MP from East Delhi, has taken a break from active politics to concentrate on his cricket coaching career.

“Met with Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji to congratulate him on recent electoral success. His leadership as the Home Minister will further strengthen the security and stability of our nation!,” Gambhir wrote on X and also posted a photograph from the meeting.