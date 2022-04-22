Gallant deeds of CISF ASI will never be forgotten: J&K LG

JAMMU : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the gallant deeds of CISF’s Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) S P Patel, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu, will never be forgotten.

Two Pakistani “fidayeen” (suicide) attackers belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the region, officials said.

“I salute India’s brave son and an ASI of the CISF, S P Patel, who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists at Sunjwan, Jammu,” Sinha said.

He said Patel’s gallant deeds will never be forgotten and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured in the gunbattle, he said. (AGENCIES)