Gadkari to lay foundation stone of various highway projects in J&K on Sep 27

New Delhi, Sept 24: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to dedicate to the nation and laying foundation stone of various National Highway Projects in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on September 27.

“The Minister will also review and inspect Z-morh and Zojila Tunnel no September 28,” the Minister said in a statement.

He will lay the foundation stone of Baramula-Gulmarg: NH-701A, Vailoo to Donipawa (P-VI): NH-244, Donipawa to Ashajipra (P-VII): NH-244,” it said.

He will also lay the foundation of 4 lane Ring Road around Srinagar of length 42 km. on the same day.

The project will cost Rs. 2948.72 crores and will help in decongestion of Srinagar City.

On September 28, the Minister will visit the Z-Morh portal area, and drive through the Z-Morh main tunnel.

Length of the Z-Morh main tunnel is 6.5 Km length is an escape tunnel which will provide all weather connectivity to Sonamarg tourist town.

On the same day, the Minister will also visit twin tube Nilgrar tunnel-I and II. Nilgrar-I of 433 m length is the 18.0 Km long approach road to Zojila west portal.

Total cost of the approach road including both these tunnels is Rs. 1900 Crores.

Zojila tunnel will provide all weather connectivity to Ladakh region Kargil, Drass and Leh.

“The total length of the Zojila Tunnel is 14.15 km and the cost of the project is Rs. 2610 Crores. Later Gadkari will visit Zojila tunnel through the east portal,” it said. (Agencies)