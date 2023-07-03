Gadkari announces completion of two-lane Ramban Viaduct on NH

LG expresses gratitude to PM, Minister

Constructed at the cost of Rs 140 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today announced completion of the construction of 1.08 kilometres long two-lane Ramban Viaduct on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu division which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 140 crore.

He announced completion of Ramban Viaduct through a tweet this evening.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, we have completed the construction of a 1.08 kilometres long, two-lane Ramban Viaduct. This viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 140 crore, is situated on Udhampur-Ramban section of National Highway-44,” Gadkari said.

Additionally, he added, another two-Lane Viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon.

“The construction of this 26-span Viaduct incorporates various structural arrangements utilizing concrete and steel girders. It serves a dual purpose: firstly, it relieves congestion in Ramban Bazaar, ensuring smoother movement of vehicles. Secondly, it facilitates the seamless passage of vehicles and pilgrim traffic during annual Shri Amarnath Yatra on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44,” the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

Gadkari said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they remain unwavering in commitment to providing Jammu and Kashmir with exceptional highway infrastructure.

“This transformative development not only contributes to the region’s economic growth but also enhances its appeal as a premier tourist destination,” he said in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari for unprecedented development of highways and road infrastructure in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said, “Grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari for highways & infrastructure development of unprecedented magnitude in J&K and completion of projects at an extraordinary speed”.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir is regaining its greatness. The Union Territory is stronger than ever and has made impressive strides to socio-economic development,” he tweeted.

The Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways has been engaged in construction of various National Highways in Jammu and Kashmir including remaining parts of Jammu-Srinagar which is expected to be completed shortly.

The Centre and UT Governments have repeatedly stated that travel time on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will come down to around four hours when the work is completed.

Sixty two days long annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji cave shrine started on July 1 and will continue till August 31. Convoy of pilgrims has crossed the Highway smoothly during last three days and there were no major hurdles.

Authorities have already geared up to ensure smooth traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway especially Ramban-Banihal stretch during Monsoon season.

Last month, Gadkari had announced the completion of two-lane cantilever Jaiswal bridge over Chenab on Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44 to alleviate congestion and facilitate smooth Amarnath Yatra.

The meticulously designed balanced Cantilever bridge spans 118 meters and was built at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

The Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways has been constructing highways and tunnels worth over Rs one lakh crore in Jammu and Kashmir.