“G20 Summit To Give World A Glimpse Of India’S Potential”: PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Aug 27: India is fully geared to host the G20 Summit, which is to be hosted in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the latest edition of his monthly radio broadcast — ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He added that the summit next month, which is being hosted under India’s presidency of the G20, will give the world an insight into the country’s potential and rising global heft.

With world leaders and delegates from over 40 countries expected to attend the event, Prime Minister Modi said the event in India will witness the biggest participation in the history of the G20 Summit.

He said India’s G20 presidency is “people’s presidency”, with public participation being at its forefront.

“The month of September will give the world a glimpse of India’s potential. We are fully prepared to host the G20 Leaders Summit next month in Delhi. Heads of 40 countries and many global organisations will be here to participate in the event. The event this year will see the biggest participation in the history of the G20 Summit,” PM Modi said.

“Our Presidency of G20 is a people’s presidency where the spirit of public participation is at the forefront. Eleven Engagement Groups of G20 — from academia, civil society, youth, women, our parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and people associated with urban administration — combined to play a critical role in helping us host this event,” he added.

“In some way or the other, more than 1.5 crore people are involved in events being organised across the country in connection with the G20 Summit,” PM Modi said.

He added that the delegates, who attended earlier meetings of the G20 in the country, were impressed by India’s “vibrant democracy” and rich cultural diversity.

“About 200 meetings in connection with the summit were organised in 60 cities across the country. The G20 delegates were received warmly wherever they went. The delegates were impressed after experiencing the rich cultural diversity of our country and vibrant democracy. They also got a sense of the potential that our country has to shine on the global stage,” PM Modi said.

He highlighted that the G20 presidency has helped strengthen the call for ‘Vocal for Local’ and provided a platform for local artisans to reach a global audience.

“Every G2O delegate, who visited the country, was pleasantly surprised at the sheer richness and diversity of our artistic space. One such event showcasing our diversity in the field of art was organised in Surat. As many as 15,000 women from 15 states participated in the ‘Saree Walkathon’ in Surat. The event not only boosted Surat’s textile industry but also strengthened the call for ‘Vocal for Local’ while also paving the way for local artisans to go global,” PM Modi added.

“During the G20 presidency, India has made the grouping of nations a more inclusive forum. The African Union also joined the G20 at India’s invitation and the voice of the people of Africa has reached this global platform,” PM Modi added.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days — September 9-10 — at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Many heads of state and diplomats, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and the civil society. (Agencies)