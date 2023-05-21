G20 Meeting Starting From May 22nd Is A Historic Opportunity For 13 Million Citizens Of J&K: LG Sinha

‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ | All the citizens should come forward and be a part of this memorable event: LG

The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, & more than 60% of the world population. Such gathering will provide huge boost to the shared vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam globally and accelerate socio-economic development of Jammu Kashmir: LG

LG shares inspirational example of government-public partnership in development

Highlights success stories of progressive farmers, women & young entrepreneurs

SRINAGAR, May 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, through this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ Radio programme, called upon the citizens of J&K UT for their active support and contribution in the successful conduct of the G20 event.

“G20’s 3rd tourism working group meeting starting from May 22nd is a historic opportunity for 13 million citizens of J&K UT to showcase priceless culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality. All the citizens should come forward and be a part of this memorable event,” said the Lt Governor.

The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and more than 60% of the world population. Such gathering will provide huge boost to the shared vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam globally and accelerate socio-economic development of Jammu Kashmir, observed the Lt Governor.

It is our resolve to build a new, Atmanirbhar Jammu Kashmir in this Amrit Kaal. This historic occasion of the G20 meeting will inspire the generations of Jammu Kashmir and infuse new enthusiasm, new confidence in the society to build future Jammu Kashmir, he added.

Sharing the inspirational example of government-public partnership in development, the Lt Governor appreciated the District administration Bandipora, residents & Pune-based civil society group for their unique initiative to transform Aragam village situated on the banks of Wular lake.

Aragam will soon be converted into country’s largest Book Village with active participation of the local community. Apart from books in 6 different languages, old manuscripts and paintings will also be available in the libraries, which will introduce tourists to ancient history and folk culture of J&K, he added.

The Lt Governor congratulated the farmers of Sagam village, Anantnag for reviving Mushkbudji the heritage crop, known for its aroma. The efforts of Sagam Mushk Budji Farmers Producer Company will provide a new fillip to the farming of one of the most cherished and valued products of J&K, he said.

The Lt Governor shared the success stories of Neelam Rani & Gowhar Jabeena, the women entrepreneurs from Kathua & Anantnag, and Rohit Salaria, a young entrepreneur from Udhampur.

Gowhar Jabeena of Anantnag has established ‘Green Posh Nursery Unit’, the first Kiwi nursery in Kashmir Division. Her achievements in this unexplored sector are inspiring the locals and budding entrepreneurs, said the Lt Governor.

The entrepreneurial zeal of Kathua’s Neelam Rani has not only empowered the local womenfolk but has also widened the market reach of the Basohli Pashmina Shawls, he added.

The Lt Governor said the young entrepreneurs like Rohit Salaria of Udhampur with their efforts are inspiring other youth to become job giver and to create more space for young entrepreneurs. Rohit Salaria has set up a food processing unit under PM’s Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme.

He lauded the renowned artist Sohan Singh Billawaria for training budding artists and also promoting rich legacy of Basohli painting.

The Lt Governor also shared the suggestions of Kulgam’s Dr Rizwan Rumi and Ehsan Quddusi of Pulwama regarding developing an institutional mechanism to raise awareness, skilling, and financial support to young entrepreneurs in horticulture sector.

He made special mention of valuable inputs received from Saima Mushtaq of Srinagar and Jammu’s Sanchaita Pradhan to promote the famous folk arts and crafts of rural Jammu Kashmir. Doda’s Humerah Balwan, Ridham Gupta of Samba and Jammu’s Apurva Mishra had written on empowerment of the girl child. Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh of Anantnag and Dr. Kumar Sourabh of Jammu suggested active participation of youth in water conservation and lake rejuvenation.

The Lt Governor issued directions to the concerned departments and officials for taking appropriate action on the suggestions received from the citizens.