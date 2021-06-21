Functioning of Tourism Development Authorities

Aspiring high but planning low can create problems rather than be of any advantage. The idea of creation of Tourism Development Authority (TDA) should, therefore, go beyond a conceptual mode where initially it looks to create wonders in respect of promoting and developing tourism particularly specific to the region. So, the purpose of Tourism Development Authority, besides promoting tourism, is to see how a stronger economic base was created for creating employment opportunities specific to tourism related activities and pursuits . A few years back, therefore, establishing such Authorities by the erstwhile State Governments , on the face of it, was an innovative pursuit to find out how neglected areas but rich in tourism potential, could be brought on the broader canvas of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. On experimental basis and looking to the very limited financial position of the Government , it should have been prudent to concentrate on a few such “Authorities ” only rather than establishing many but leaving them in a state of neither being operational nor defunct . In other words, we had Patnitop Development Authority which, more or less, was getting the desired attention of the Government but successive Governments thinking perhaps creating more TDAs would result in raising additional and required infrastructure related to tourism so that the turnover in the tourism related activities would substantially increase as a result of more tourists getting attracted to visit such beautiful but hitherto neglected or unexplored areas, decided to establish more of such TDAs. We do not out rightly negate the utility and the overall objectives of creating of these Development Authorities as agreeably some infrastructure was created , some development too witnessed and tourists also started visiting in more numbers which proves the viability of the idea. However, it is a natural corollary that difficulties and problems take place in respect of any entity , institution or enterprise with the passage of time needing but timely resolution. If that aspect is not given adequate attention , the result would be exactly as is currently witnessed and faced by these “Authorities” . The list of problems is long Staff shortage is rampant , infrastructure and assets created are not looked after and maintained where depreciation in terms of value utility is on the high side because of very poor maintenance, no repairs and renovations. Inadequate and low budgets in comparison to previous years kept at their disposal adds to more problems. Shortage of technical personnel is haunting these Authorities in that not even a Junior Engineer is posted at most of such Authorities. There are certain urgent works that of emergency nature, requiring immediate repairs which these Engineers in the ordinary course could have looked into . Time is wasted and assets are feared getting deteriorated as such urgent things of repairs etc are to be reported to Directorate of Tourism and Roads and Buildings Department for approval and subsequent actions . Whatever the case, all those things conceived, planned , created and tangibly established for the benefits and facilities of tourists continue to remain virtually denied to them. That again speaks of very poor planning unless other considerations overrode the principles of planning to establish more of TDAs just to create a few jobs only. What we want to explain is that massive problems faced by Tourism Development Authorities and for years in a row , not only since the beginning of 2020 which saw an entirely new challenge in the shape of a dreaded pandemic , continue to remain unresolved thus defeating the very objective of creating of these Authorities. What is required besides taking stock of the problems faced by these Authorities, is a review by an experts committee to assess whether as many Tourism Development Authorities were in fact required or not commensurate with whether enough resources were there on an even and a permanent basis to sustain and fully run these Authorities on professional lines. Second , whether some other Authority / Department in the Government could be tasked exclusively with planning , development , regulation and policy implementation of tourism and tourism related activities and industries looked after by the TDAs. Unless a blend of profoundly professional approach and achieving commercial aims on consistent basis was introduced in tourism related activities , more so in Tourism Development Authorities’ functions and aims, the objectives related to tourism development in neglected areas would continue to remain a delusion .