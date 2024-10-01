“Full Majority Government Of BJP Will Be Formed”, Asserts BJP Candidate Devender Rana

JAMMU, Oct 1: BJP candidate from Nagrota Assembly seat, Devender Singh Rana, cast his vote at a polling booth in Jammu on Tuesday morning.

After casting his vote, the BJP candidate praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for reposing faith in the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “It is a festival of democracy and people are enthusiastic and people are participating in it with so much enthusiasm and passion. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want to include themselves in this journey of Viksit Bharat…For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, a full majority government of BJP will be formed…”