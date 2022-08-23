Fuel prices remain unchanged

New Delhi, Aug 22:The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on Monday.

According to a notification of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is available at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63 while diesel Rs 94.24.

In Kolkata, the price of a litre of petrol is Rs 106.03 while diesel is Rs 92.76.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on VAT and freight charges.

The Central Government too charges an excise duty on motor fuels.

(UNI)