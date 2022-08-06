Fuel prices remain unchanged

New Delhi, Aug 5:

The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on Friday.

According to a notification of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol in Delhi was sold at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 102.63 while diesel Rs 94.24.

In Kolkata, the petrol price is Rs 106.03 while diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the VAT and freight charges.

The Central Government too charges an excise duty on motor fuels.

(UNI)