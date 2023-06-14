FTCCI and QCFI sign MoU to foster collaboration and drive excellence

Hyderabad, June 14: Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), a 106-year-old Trade, Commerce and Industry body and a 41-year old Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Federation House in Red Hills here late on Tuesday evening.

The two organisations, which are names to reckon with in their respective domains came together to foster collaboration and drive excellence.

A release on Wednesday said, On behalf of FTCCI, Mr Anil Agarwal, President and from QCFI, Mr Boddapati Srinivas, Director Finance signed the MoU and exchanged documents.

The signing of the MoU is a significant step towards promoting collaboration and driving excellence, Mr Agarwal said, adding the only way forward to the future is quality as it ensures higher revenues and productivity for the organisation.

Quality helps to reduce waste, costs, and risks and helps to perk up a reputation, and brand value.

He added that FTCCI was going to conduct a program “Benchmarking for Quality and Reliability” from July 17 to 19, which is powered by QCFI as a knowledge partner.

Mr Boddapati Srinivas said that QCFI is a non-profit, non-political, national professional body with the purpose of creating an environment for active involvement and participation in every area of human endeavour.

QCFI enlarges the scope to develop the total quality of people and to improve quality of life through the concepts and philosophy of quality as an essential and integral part.

Ms. Khyati Narwane, CEO of FTCCI said, Quality management is not limited to the products or services that are offered. It extends to every aspect of operations, including supply chain management, vendor selection and customer support.

Dr Ankit Bhatnagar, Director of FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre and Mr. C.V. Ramana Senior Faculty of QCFI gave an overview of the future program activities under the collaboration, detailing the initiatives aimed at fostering excellence, knowledge sharing and continuous improvement in the business and industrial sectors.

Mr Snil Shrivastava, COO of Total Quality Management of QCFI said the MoU signifies a shared commitment to enhancing quality standards, embracing innovation and driving productivity.

He said the collaboration will create a platform for professionals, entrepreneurs and organisations to exchange ideas, share best practices and collectively contribute to the growth and development of the business community in Hyderabad. (UNI)